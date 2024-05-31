Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | CPI(M) State Secretary Govindan accuses PM Modi of communal polarisation during polls

'There was a situation wherein there were blatant anti-Muslim expressions in the polls,' Govindan said.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 15:28 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary M V Govindan on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted communal polarisation in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Govindan also claimed that while no prime minister in the history of India has attempted communal polarisation, Modi did so in the 2024 elections.

"There was a situation wherein there were blatant anti-Muslim expressions in the polls," Govindan said.

He took potshots at the prime minister for his remarks that "the world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film Gandhi was made," and alleged that "Modi has done more than what Godse did to assassinate Gandhiji."

The CPI(M) leader also took a swipe at the prime minister over his reported 'God sent' comment, wondering whether Modi, who is currently meditating at Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari, will declare 'I am God' after June 4 when the results of the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

He said as the Lok Sabha elections approach their final phase, it has become very clear that the BJP will face a significant setback.

Published 31 May 2024, 15:28 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiCPI(M)communalismLok Sabha Elections 2024

