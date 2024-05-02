Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Congress gets another jolt as Om Prakash Bidhuri quits party over AAP alliance

New Delhi: Delhi Congress leader Om Prakash Bidhuri on Thursday resigned from the party citing the alliance with the AAP as the reason behind it.

The resignation comes days after Arvinder Singh Lovely stepped down from the post of the Congress' Delhi unit chief and former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh quit the party in protest against the alliance with AAP.

Bidhuri claimed 'thousands' of Congress workers were against the coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.