Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Demilitarisation, AFSPA revocation in J&K long overdue, says NC's Srinagar candidate Mehdi

An influential Shia leader, Mehdi said, "No sense of dignity or peace and democracy can survive in the presence of such a military grid and establishment that we have. This military presence needs to be now taken back to the barracks". Talking to PTI, Mehdi said that even if Article 370 is restored and AFSPA continues, "I feel that dignity, in the right sense, and peace is incomplete. So, AFSPA has to go, the military footprint has to go".