Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Doesn't matter if I go to jail, Constitution should be saved, says Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not coming back to power" on June 4, said Kejriwal, who held roadshows at Model Town and Jahangirpuri in support of Congress' Chandni Chowk and Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidates JP Agarwal and Udit Raj, respectively.