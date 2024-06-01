Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EC provides central forces to various states beyond counting day to prevent post-poll violence

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been provided with security forces for 15 days after the counting day.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 17:05 IST
New Delhi: Acting tough on post-poll violence, the Election Commission has provided central forces to various states beyond the June 4 counting day to prevent any incidents based on the assessment provided by them as well as central observers, sources said on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been provided with security forces for 15 days after the counting day.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been provided security forces till two days after the counting day, the sources said.

Along with Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls were also held in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The counting of votes in assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will take place on June 2.

Published 01 June 2024, 17:05 IST
