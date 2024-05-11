Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fight polls in Pakistan if you are so fond of that nation: MP CM Mohan Yadav to Congress

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Congress over its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's comment on Pakistan and said the opposition party should contest from there if it so fond of that nation.

In comments which have gone viral on social media, Aiyar is heard saying India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.

Aiyar has claimed the video was old and dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign is faltering.