Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FIR against Marathi daily for MCC violation through advertisement

The publisher carried an advertisement of a political party amid polling. However, the names of the printer and the publisher were not mentioned.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:44 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:44 IST

Thane : Police have registered an FIR against a leading Marathi daily for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as it carried an advertisement of a political party without mentioning the name of the printer and publisher, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday under the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, based on a complaint lodged by a poll official, the station house officer of the Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai said.

The printer of the paper has been named as the accused in the crime. A probe into the complaint was underway and no action has been taken so far, he said.

The complaint said the Marathi daily had published an advertisement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its paper on May 5, which did not mention the name of the printer and publisher although it is mandatory as per the election rules, he said.

The FIR was registered against the newspaper for the violation, he said.

Published 08 May 2024, 09:44 IST
