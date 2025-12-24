<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy was in Tirumala on Tuesday to inspect three guest houses and a convention centre built and maintained by the state government in the temple town. </p>.<p>BJP and JD(S) legislators had spoken about the guest houses in Tirumala during the recently concluded Winter Session of the state legislature. Reddy was accompanied by officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board during his inspection. </p>.Elaborate arrangements at TTD for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam from December 30 to January 8.<p>"I have directed TTD officials to sort out all pending issues at the earliest," said the minister. Reddy also held a discussion with the Deputy Executive Officer of TTD on the Lease of Land at Tirumala, and also spoke about the possibility of the state being provided alternative land -- 30 cents -- in lieu of the land that was taken by TTD. </p>