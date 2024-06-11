Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Had Priyanka fought from Varanasi, Modi would have lost: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting here, he said the I.N.D.I.A. coalition parties fought the election unitedly in Raebareli, Amethi and other parts of the country to reduce the strength of the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 13:39 IST
Comments

Raebareli (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that had his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by two or three lakh votes.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting here, he said the I.N.D.I.A. coalition parties fought the election unitedly in Raebareli, Amethi and other parts of the country to reduce the strength of the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.

Gandhi said he and other party parliamentarians would not "fall victim to arrogance" over the poll outcome and work for the cause of the masses.

The Congress leader accused Modi of ignoring the common people and giving prominence to top industrialists and other personalities during the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, and said the masses taught them a lesson by ensuring the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya.

In her brief speech, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi thanked the people of Amethi and Raebareli for ensuring the party's victory in these constituencies.

Published 11 June 2024, 13:39 IST
