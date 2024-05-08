Lok Sabha Elections 2024: If I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power, it will put Babri lock at Ram temple, alleges Amit Shah in UP

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh): Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said if it comes to power after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, it will put a 'Babri' lock at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally in support of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri, Shah also accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of defaming the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying if he gets 400 seats in the ongoing election, reservation will be done away with.

The senior BJP leader said though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power, they will put a "Babri naam ka tala (Babri lock)" at the Ram temple.

He said Modi not only won the legal dispute involving the Ram Janmabhoomi, but also performed the 'bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony)' of the Ram temple and its 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) was held in January.