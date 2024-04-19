Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a first, people of Andaman's vulnerable Shompen tribe vote

Speaking to PTI, Chief Electoral Officer, B S Jaglan said, "This is for the first time a total of seven members of Shompen tribe exercised their voting rights. Earlier, we have given them training about EVMs and VVPATs through a trainer. It's good to see that they came out of the jungle and voted for the first time."

As per the 2011 census the population of the Shompen was 229.