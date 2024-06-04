Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Independent Pappu Yadav wins Purnia in Bihar

Purnia (Bihar): Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who contested the Purnia Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as an independent, won the seat by a margin of over 23,000 votes.
Yadav had merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls, but his hopes of contesting from Purnia were dashed when ally RJD unilaterally announced the candidature of JD(U) turncoat MLA Bima Bharti.
Bharti finished a distant third and lost her deposit, while Yadav polled 5.67 lakh votes, 23847 more than sitting JD(U) MP, Santosh Kumar. Yadav had represented the seat thrice in the 1990s.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 17:27 IST