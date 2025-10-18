<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) on Friday served an ultimatum to the state government to clear their arrears, up to Rs 33,000 crore, within a month, or else threatened to call a strike from December first week, which could potentially stall civil works in the state.</p>.<p>Speaking at a press conference here, KSCA president R Manjunath said: “Since this government came to power two-and-a-half years ago, we are demanding payment. We met the CM two to three times. They assure but haven’t given money. They are paying only 10-15% of the payment. We will wait till November-end and after that will go on a strike and stop the work.”</p>.<p>He said that they would write to the national-level Congress leadership, and even try meeting the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>In July 2021, the KSCA had written to PM Narendra Modi complaining that contractors were forced to pay a cut to ministers, elected representatives, and officials. This gave birth to the viral ‘40% commission’ allegation, which was among the factors contributing to the saffron party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>According to Manjunath, there were Rs 52,000 crore dues when the Congress came to power in May 2023, <br>and is currently around Rs 33,000 crore from eight departments.</p>.<p>“Except for the Public Works Department (PWD), no one is following seniority. The package tenders by the Urban Development Department in 10 city corporations are a grave injustice against medium and small contractors. Despite meeting with the minister, there hasn’t been any use,” he added.</p>.IT association protest against TCS layoffs; demands to halt illegal retrenchments.<p>Manjunath urged Siddaramaiah to abolish package tenders.</p>.<p>He conceded that the corruption had continued under the current regime too, but refused to disclose the exact percentage or number.</p>.<p><strong>‘Let them go to courts’</strong></p>.<p>In response to allegations by the association, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked them to “go to the courts.”</p>.<p><strong>‘20% commission’</strong></p>.<p>However, the honorary president of the association Jagannath B Shegaji went beyond Association president R Manjunath’s statement, and alleged that “70%” of the MLAs cutting across parties in the Kalyana Karnataka region were taking a commission of 20%.</p>.<p>“Officers are also taking money and MLAs cutting across parties are taking 20% of the money. We will take names in the letter. If they are taking 20% for tenders only, you can imagine how much they are taking for everything.”</p>