Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Addressing a press briefing, he said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world's largest electoral exercise.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 08:56 IST
New Delhi: India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing, he said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world's largest electoral exercise.

"India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year", said Kumar.

On social media memes calling election commissioners "Laapataa Gentlemen", Kumar said, "We were always here, never went missing". "Now memes can say the 'Laapataa Gentlemen' are back", he said.

Published 03 June 2024, 08:56 IST
