Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | It's Banerjees against Adhikaris in Tamluk with a young turk and former judge as proxies

Debangshu is the TMC’s candidate in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. He is taking on Abhijit Ganguly, who quit his job as a judge of the Calcutta High Court to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest as its candidate. But in Tamluk, or, for that matter, in any other constituency in Purba and Paschim Medinipur district, the real fight is between the Banerjees and the Adhikaris – the family of the state BJP heavyweight, Suvendu Adhikari, who beat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 assembly elections with a margin of less than 2000 votes.

It was in Nandigram where an agitation by farmers against the proposed acquisition of land for setting up a special economic zone for chemical industries in 2007 and 2008 had set the stage for the end of the Left Front’s 34-year-long rule and the ascent of Banerjee’s party to power in 2011. The TMC, which had a landslide victory in 2021, couldn’t yet accept the defeat of the state’s chief minister in Nandigram.