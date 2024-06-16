DH Evening Brief: Minister says 'some irregularities' seen amid NEET controversy; Musk's remark on EVMs sparks political row

'Some irregularities have come to light,' says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET controversy
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that some irregularities have come to light regarding the NEET examinations. Read more
Elon Musk says EVMs should be eliminated; Rahul Gandhi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar weigh in
Tech mogul Elon Musk has sent a storm across social media after he tweeted that electronic voting machines should be replaced by paper ballots since he believes such devices are prone to getting hacked. Read more
No need to teach about riots, demolition in schools, says NCERT chief after textbook revisions
Rejecting accusations of saffronisation of school curriculum, NCERT's director has said that references to Gujarat riots and Babri masjid demolition were modified in school textbooks because teaching about riots "can create violent and depressed citizens". Read more
Shah orders implementation of area domination, zero-terror plans in Jammu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to achieve success. Read more
India, six other nations opt out of Ukraine declaration at Swiss peace summit
Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates were among countries participating at a summit on peace for Ukraine that did not sign a final communique, the Swiss government said on Sunday. Read more
'I called Indira Gandhi mother of Congress party': Suresh Gopi after his remarks spark row
A day after his reference to former prime minister Indira Gandhi as "mother of India" received widespread attention, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday clarified that he called the late leader the mother of the Congress party in the country and and his remarks were misinterpreted by the media. Read more
Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell movie ticketing business
Paytm is in talks with Zomato Ltd. to sell its movie and events ticketing business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the beleaguered fintech company carves a revival strategy amid weakening sales. Read more
UP man throws 2-year-old daughter into canal, says she used to fight with brother
A man allegedly threw his two-year-old daughter into a canal and later claimed that he did it because she and her brother would fight with each other, police said on Sunday. Read more
CM Siddaramaiah defends hike in petrol and diesel prices
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended the hike in petrol and diesel prices saying that it will ensure funding essential public services and development projects. Read more