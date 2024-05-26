Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jihadis across border supporting SP, Congress: PM Modi

Deoria (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that 'jihadis' across the border are supporting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress who are appealing for 'vote jihad' here.

Addressing an election rally hear in support of BJP candidates in Bansgaon and Deoria Lok Sabha seats, the prime minister alleged that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc does not want to take the country forward, but back by several decades.

"Their agenda is not the development of India," Modi said.