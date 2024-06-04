Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Little cheer in Congress over impact of 'guarantees' in Karnataka

Many of the 'guarantee' beneficiaries are women, who became the Congress' electoral target group for the Lok Sabha polls. Congress, according to its poll managers, expected a swing of 10-15 per cent in women votes.

"We need to analyse if the guarantees have worked or not," Siddaramaiah said, after Congress won nine out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. "It looks like the guarantees worked to an extent."

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said he expected his party to win more seats because of the 'guarantee' schemes. "We will analyse what went wrong seat-by-seat," he said. "We expected votes in exchange for the work we've done. That didn't happen."

Shivakumar was unsure as to what extent the guarantees worked electorally. "I won't say guarantees didn't work. But some sections have shifted in the booths. We'll have to study it," he said.