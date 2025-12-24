Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
The threat to Aravalli, now redefined

The threat to Aravalli, now redefined

The nod for an elevation- based definition may lead to intensified mining and ecological damage.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 20:25 IST
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 20:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
environmentOpinioneditorialAravalli hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us