<p>The Supreme Court’s acceptance of a definition of the Aravalli Range, based on the elevation of the hills, has triggered protests in Rajasthan and Haryana over fears that it would lead to large-scale destruction of the hills for mining, real estate, and other activities. Recommended by a panel under the Ministry of Environment, the definition identifies only landforms at an elevation of 100 metres or more as part of the mountain system. </p><p>This means only about 1,050 of the 12,081 hills that form the range would qualify for protection. Nearly 90% of the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan rise only 30-80 metres. The mountain range stretches across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana, and is among the world’s oldest. It is considered the region’s green lung; it supports biodiversity, helps water conservation, regulates weather, and resists desertification.</p>.<p>Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s claim that only 0.19% of the area will be open to mining and that new mining leases will be granted only after a detailed study has not convinced the activists. The stated extent of open land is seen as misleading because it is based on the total land area of all Aravalli districts. The prospect of degradation of the hills is real, and the concerns are reflected in rising public protest. It is feared that the “redefined” landscape would attract intensified mining, construction, and commercial activities in these areas. Illegal mining is already rampant across the range and has the patronage of politicians and officials. Many hills are under denudation, and it has started impacting people’s lives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While there is concern over the Supreme Court’s acceptance of the definition of the range, the panel itself is facing criticism for ignoring the yardsticks framed by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), which has the required expertise in the matter. It has been claimed that not all the facts were presented to the Court. The need for a new definition for the range has also been contested, considering that the earlier definition – based on the slope of the landforms – had ensured protection of at least 40% of the hills. The Supreme Court has, in the past, passed orders that helped in protecting the Aravalli Range. It has also warned governments and officials against allowing activities that disrupt the environment in the region. The protesters do not appear to trust the government and politicians in the matter. The government will not be able to ignore the resistance as it gathers steam and shapes into a popular movement.</p>