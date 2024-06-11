Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as labour minister

New Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya, who served as the union health minister at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, took charge of the labour ministry on Tuesday.

After assuming the charge, Mandaviya met top brass of the ministry.

However, he did not offer any comments about challenges or his plan of action in the ministry. Mandaviya has been inducted into the Union Cabinet for the second time in the NDA government.

He has replaced Bhupender Yadav, who won Lok Sabha elections from Alwar in Rajasthan and was sworn in as a cabinet minister on Sunday.

The big challenge before Mandaviya is to implement labour reforms which mandate consolidating 44 labour laws into four codes on wages, social security, industrial relation and occupational safety, health and working conditions, especially when BJP has got a fractured mandate in the election amid strong opposition in Parliament.