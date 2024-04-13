Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Middle class completely shifted, BJP will get 60% votes in Coimbatore: Annamalai

Coimbatore: Around noon on April 11, in the sweltering heat in Masakalipalayam here, BJP cadres, holding party flags and ‘Lotus’ symbol, and the general public patiently wait for K Annamalai’s cavalcade to arrive as his campaign is two hours behind the schedule.
Clad in a white shirt with En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People) engraved on it and a dhoti, Annamalai arrives at the spot and waves at the crowd.
People jostle with each other to click selfies, and shake hands with him — after a few minutes, the 39-year-old BJP candidate from Coimbatore takes the mic to apologise to the people for having made them wait in the sun and says he will keep his speech short.
“Our Modi ji has ruled India for 10 years and he needs another five years. The country is determined to give him and the BJP 400 seats. Coimbatore should be one of the first to contribute to the BJP’s tally. If I get elected, I will be the hotline between you (people) and the BJP government in Delhi,” Annamalai says.
He then trains his guns on MPs who had represented Coimbatore, including incumbent P R Natarajan, seeking to know their contributions to the city and attacks the DMK for proclaiming that its candidate Ganapathi P Rajkumar will usher in development in Coimbatore.
Calling himself the ‘son of the soil’, Annamalai talks about drug menace in the state and promises to open an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Coimbatore within 100 days of his election as the MP. His speeches are mostly on civic issues plaguing the city and its suburbs like potholes on roads, and irregular release of drinking water.
His campaign then moves into residential areas in Singanallur assembly constituency where people come out of their houses and factories to take a glimpse at Annamalai.
Ganesh, an entrepreneur who had come to Annamalai’s campaign, told DH that people should give the “young leader” a chance as it is “almost certain” that the BJP was going to come back to power this election.
At the society colony, dominated by Naickers, the caste to which the AIADMK nominee belongs, bank employee Krishnamoorthy tells DH that he would vote for Ramachandran. “The BJP campaign has reached here only today. Many people here will vote for the AIADMK,” he added.
The Tamil Nadu BJP chief gets down from his campaign van to shake hands with people, accept garlands, and visit temples. In most places, young boys and girls seek his autograph while women ask for a selfie, which he obliges. His campaign speeches lavishly praise the Prime Minister and tears into the DMK, while references to AIADMK are almost non-existent.
At 4.30 pm, the convoy reaches Chellandiamman Kovil against the scheduled time of 1.10 pm and Annamalai apologizes to the waiting people for having come late. When someone from the crowd tells him that the area has a good number of Kannada speakers, Annamalai switches to the language.
By the time the convoy stops for lunch, it is already 5.30 pm. After an hour, Annamalai gets atop the vehicle to proceed to Nanjundapuram where his attack on the Dravidian parties gets sharper.
“Do you get drinking water at least every five days? I know you get it only once in 15 days. Is it possible for you to reach your destination without navigating a pothole on the road?” he asks the crowd.
Navigating the by-lanes of Singanallur, Annamalai’s convoy reaches Peelamedu, dominated by the middle-class, in the heart of Coimbatore, where TDP leader Nara Lokesh campaigned for him in chaste Telugu as the area is dominated by Naickers.
Inside the van, Annamalai tells DH that the BJP will poll 60 per cent of votes in Coimbatore.
When asked where he gets the confidence to say this, Annamalai replied: “The middle class has completely shifted to the BJP. The silent voters who generally keep their mouth shut have decided to speak this time. Except for the party-centric votes, I believe the common people’s votes will come to us.”
Asked whether the BJP sees him as the party’s future in the state, the former IPS officer said all he wants to do is “shorten” the time frame for the BJP to come to power in Tamil Nadu.
“This is the opportune time for BJP to emerge in Tamil Nadu and we have done a lot of groundwork. When a party like BJP contests in 19 seats on its own and four allies in its symbol, it is not a joke. It clearly shows the party’s reach due to hard work put in over the last many years,” Annamalai said.