Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I am telling you with guarantee, Modi will not become the next PM: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Gandhi said the contest here was not between a prime ministerial candidate and Congress nominee Ajay Rai because Modi will not return as PM.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 14:08 IST

Varanasi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that Narendra Modi will not become the next prime minister, calling it a 'guarantee'.

Addressing a rally in Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, he said the contest here was not between a prime ministerial candidate and Congress nominee Ajay Rai because Modi will not return as PM.

"I am telling you with a guarantee that after June 4, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country," Gandhi said.

"The contest between the two is intense and in this contest, Ajay Rai may win," he said.

The rally was also addressed by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Voting will be held in Varanasi in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Published 28 May 2024, 14:08 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

