Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | NSE chief Chauhan congratulates Modi for historic third win

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'historic third consecutive win' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.