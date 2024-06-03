Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 8,000 candidates in fray, 16% from national parties

New Delhi: Over 8,000 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha elections of which 16 per cent have been fielded by national parties, six per cent by state parties, while 47 per cent of candidates are independents, a report by PRS Legislative Research said.

The 2024 general elections were held in seven phases between April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

This is the highest number of candidates since 1996, when a record 13,952 candidates were in the fray. In the 2019 polls, there were 8,039 candidates.