Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |People looking at Congress with great hope, party set for clean sweep in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said people are looking at his party with great hope and it is set for a clean sweep in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections.

The former chief minister said the Congress is receiving overwhelming public support.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth round of the seven-phase elections on May 25.

While the Congress is contesting nine seats, its I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally AAP has fielded its candidate from the Kurukshetra constituency.