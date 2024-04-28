JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Deleted Tweet

BJP's Meerut candidate Arun Govil, who is known for depicting Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's serial Ramayana, left Meerut for Mumbai on Saturday, a day after polling.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 16:48 IST

Now, a tweet posted on Sunday morning and later deleted, has shown that all is not well in the BJP camp in Meerut. He wrote in the now-deleted post on 'X', “when someone's duplicity comes to light, it invokes more anger towards oneself, realising how we trusted such an individual with closed eyes. Jai Shri Ram.” None knows who his aim is.

(Published 28 April 2024, 16:48 IST)
