News in Pics | May 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 23:19 IST
Demonstrators hold flags during a rally to protest against a bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe takes a selfie with fans after winning the Ligue 1

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden depart St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach

Credit: Reuters Photo

March to celebrate Israel's Independence Day in Guatemala City

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows activity of the Villarrica volcano during the night, as seen from Pucon, Chile

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises after a Russian military strike in the town of Lyman, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine

Credit: Reuters Photo

