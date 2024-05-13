News in Pics | May 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Demonstrators hold flags during a rally to protest against a bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe takes a selfie with fans after winning the Ligue 1
U.S. President Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden depart St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach
March to celebrate Israel's Independence Day in Guatemala City
A view shows activity of the Villarrica volcano during the night, as seen from Pucon, Chile
Smoke rises after a Russian military strike in the town of Lyman, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine
Published 12 May 2024, 23:19 IST