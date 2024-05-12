Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Game on

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says Telangana youth will be encouraged in sports to fly the Indian flag on international sports platforms.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 16:44 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 16:44 IST

Comments

After a gruelling campaign, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spent the day before polling with a group of young footballers playing a match at the Central University ground.

He posted a short video of the match, where he is seen trying a heel pass, a penalty shot and his opponent conceding an own goal on his shot. He says Telangana youth will be encouraged in sports to fly the Indian flag on international sports platforms.

Published 12 May 2024, 16:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaLok Sabha Elections 2024

