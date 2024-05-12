Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Game on

After a gruelling campaign, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spent the day before polling with a group of young footballers playing a match at the Central University ground.

He posted a short video of the match, where he is seen trying a heel pass, a penalty shot and his opponent conceding an own goal on his shot. He says Telangana youth will be encouraged in sports to fly the Indian flag on international sports platforms.

