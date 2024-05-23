DH Evening Brief | 'Should not test my patience': Deve Gowda issues warning to Prajwal; Six killed, 48 injured in massive explosion in industrial unit in Dombivli near Mumbai

'Should not test my patience': Deve Gowda issues warning to Prajwal; asks grandson to surrender
JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday issued a 'stern warning' to his grandson and suspended party MP, Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to the country and face probe into sexual abuse allegations, while asserting there will be no interference from him or other family members into the enquiry.
Six killed, 48 injured in massive explosion in industrial unit in Dombivli near Mumbai
At least 6 people have been killed and 48 injured after a chain of explosions rocked an industrial unit in the Dombivli area of Thane on Thursday.
889 candidates in fray for 58 seats as campaigning ends for penultimate round of voting
Campaigning for the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday with the BJP expressing confidence that it has already crossed the majority mark while the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc also claimed that the Narendra Modi regime not win a third term.
Delhi's Lady Shri Ram, Sri Venkateswara colleges receive bomb threat calls, cops rushed to spot
Delhi University's prestigious Lady Sri Ram College received a bomb threat on Thursday, officials said, a day after a similar e-mail was received by the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
'Kejriwal was at home, I screamed for help but no one came to my aid': Maliwal on assault case
Opening up on the alleged assault on her by Delhi CM's PA Bibhav Kumar, Swati Maliwal on Thursday alleged that Kumar had slapped her 7-8 times and also kicked her after she fell down and hit her head. Maliwal also alleged that Kejriwal was present in the house when the incident took place but no one came to her aid.
BJP holds protest over killing of woman party worker in Bengal's Nandigram
A woman BJP worker was killed in Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, triggering large-scale protests by the saffron party activists there on Thursday, police said.
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time peaks after RBI's highest-ever dividend announcement
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 1.6 per cent to close at lifetime high levels on Thursday following buying in banking, oil and auto shares and a record dividend payout by the RBI to the government.
Parties doubting there's something fishy: Sibal on EC not putting out booth-wise turnout data
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the Election Commission not putting out the polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website has given rise to doubts among political parties that there is 'something fishy' and wondered what the problem is in uploading the data.
Czech top court rejects Indian suspect Nikhil Gupta's petition against US extradition in Pannun case
The Czech Constitutional Court has rejected a petition by Indian national Nikhil Gupta, detained in a prison in Prague, against his extradition to the US to face murder-for-hire charges in an alleged assassination attempt on a Khalistani extremist on American soil.
World Court to rule on measures over Israel's Rafah offensive
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on Friday on South Africa's request to order a halt to Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza, it said on Thursday.
Michael Schumacher's family win compensation for AI 'interview'
Michael Schumacher's family has secured 200,000 euros (Rs 1,80,72,200) compensation from the publishers of a German magazine that printed an AI-generated 'interview' with the seven times Formula One world champion.
