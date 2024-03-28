Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Troubled past

Troubled past

Usually, local leaders come out against a particular choice in a constituency. But Congress’s Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma has managed to invite the ire from across the country – as far as from Shashi Tharoor who is busy campaigning in Thiruvananthapuram. Sharma is a Director of Jaipur Dialogues, known for its attack on Rahul Gandhi and posts favouring the Sangh Parivar. As the ‘X’ users questioned his candidature, Tharoor posted, “he must have undergone some sort of Pauline epiphany on the road to 24 Akbar!” as he recalled a post attacking him: Tharoor is just Rahul Gandhi with a thesaurus he stole from a library on way out.

