Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi accepts invitation for public debate on polls but 'expects' PM Modi to be there

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the prime minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 16:09 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 16:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and an eminent citizen for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate too.

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the prime minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

"Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion," Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2024, 16:09 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModidebateLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT