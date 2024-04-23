Lok Sabha elections 2024: Regime change at Centre will also show exit door to Uttar Pradesh government, says Dimple Yadav

"Our aim should be that this is the right time to remove the government which wants to change the Constitution and snatch away the political, social and economic rights and respect that we get through it. If this (BJP) government is removed from the Centre, then the work of removing the UP government can also happen," she added.

The Samajwadi Party leader alleged the BJP has spread corruption across the country through electoral bonds and said it has done the work of humiliating the country by bringing in the Agniveer scheme.

"This is only a four-year job scheme. I think it is the responsibility of all --the youth -- to remove such a government," she said.

Without naming anyone, the Mainpuri MP said, "You all are our family and those who do not have families will not be able to understand what an emotional bond is with a family."