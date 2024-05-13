Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Robinhood of Baharampur' confident even as Mamata Banerjeee mounts a formidable challenge

Baharampur: “I grew up among you. How can I talk about politics here?” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says as he starts addressing a crowd that waited for him patiently for more than two hours at Gorabazar Nimtala in Baharampur. He pauses for a while to let the cheers subside and then points at a corner of the crossing and says: “We used to spend time at a tea stall there.”

The audience bursts into laughter as the 68-year-old president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee narrates how he and his friends used to take advantage of the naivety of the owner of a local eatery to have snacks in the evening without paying fully.

Baharampur has been "Janam Bhoomi" and "Karam Bhoomi" for Chowdhury, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency five times in a row since 1999. But, he now faces a tough challenge in his bid for a sixth term because West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, his bête noire in the state politics for years, has brought in cricket legend Yusuf Pathan from Gujarat to contest against him.