Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Siddaramaiah targets Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna for not raising questions in Parliament on 'injustice to Karnataka'

Hassan: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah targeted JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna for not raising questions in Parliament against "injustice meted out to Karnataka".
"Why do we need them if they do not ask questions about the issues faced by the people of Karnataka in Parliament? Both Deve Gowda and Prajwal Revanna have not even pretended to raise their voice over the injustice meted out to the state in Parliament," the CM stated.
Siddaramaiah participated in the Prajadhwani-2 programme in Belur, Hassan district, on Friday and campaigned for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel.
Speaking after inaugurating the programme, he said, “We will not cheat the people like Narendra Modi. We have delivered as promised during the Assembly elections".
"The Congress does not target the people using emotions or incite them. We stand with the people to resolve their problems," he said.
"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had announced Rs 5,300 crore for the Bhadra upper canal works in the state but has not released even one rupee. Instead of questioning this, the JD(S) has joined the BJP. Is it not an injustice meted out by Prajwal Revanna to those who voted for him?," Siddaramaiah questioned.
"People of the country trusted Narendra Modi who assured the creation of two crore job opportunities. But after polls, when people asked him about jobs, he asked them to sell ‘pakoras’. Has he not cheated the educated youth of the country?" the CM asked.
"Modi's government also promised to double farmers’ income but resorted to atrocities against farmers who were staging protests. This is the right time for the people to teach the PM a lesson," he said.
"To help the people affected by price rise in ‘Modi’s durbar’, Congress chalked out five guarantees and also implemented them after coming to power. We have delivered as promised and not cheated the people of Bharat like Modi," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and District incharge Minister K N Rajanna were also present.
(Published 19 April 2024, 10:16 IST)