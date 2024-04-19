Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Siddaramaiah targets Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna for not raising questions in Parliament on 'injustice to Karnataka'

Hassan: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah targeted JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna for not raising questions in Parliament against "injustice meted out to Karnataka".

"Why do we need them if they do not ask questions about the issues faced by the people of Karnataka in Parliament? Both Deve Gowda and Prajwal Revanna have not even pretended to raise their voice over the injustice meted out to the state in Parliament," the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah participated in the Prajadhwani-2 programme in Belur, Hassan district, on Friday and campaigned for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, he said, “We will not cheat the people like Narendra Modi. We have delivered as promised during the Assembly elections".

"The Congress does not target the people using emotions or incite them. We stand with the people to resolve their problems," he said.