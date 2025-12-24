<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> created history as they chased a mammoth total of 413 runs against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> in their opening encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. </p><p>The effort is now the highest successful run chase in the tournament's history and the second in List A cricket, only behind South Africa's iconic feat against Australia in 2006. </p>.Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani's carnage powers Bihar to world record 574/6 in 50 overs.<p>While Karnataka got off to a great start powered by skipper Mayank Agarwal's half century, it was his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal who anchored the massive chase. The southpaw slammed 147 runs off 118 balls, including 10 fours and seven sixes. The duo added 114 runs in 12 overs for the first wicket. </p><p>Padikkal added 50-run partnerships with Karun Nair and KL Sreejith to get closer to the target. </p><p>Once the 25-yer-old was dismissed, Abhinav Manohar kept his cool to register an unbeaten 88-run stand with debutant Dhruv Prabhakar to take Karnataka home with five wickets and 15 balls to spare. </p><p>Manohar, too got a half-century, while Prabhakar's first outing was memorable as he scored a 22-ball 40 not out.</p><p><strong>Ishan Kishan's brilliance</strong></p><p>Earlier in the day, Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan celebrated his comeback into the Indian team with a stunning 33-ball century. Batting at 6, Kishan propelled his team past 400 as he smashed 125 runs off just 40 balls. His innings was laced with 14 sixes and seven fours. Kumar Kushagra and Virat Singh registered quickfire half-centuries. </p><p>Even as bowlers had a day to forget, Karnataka's Abhilash Shetty picked up 4/74 in his 10 overs, helping restrict the damage in the death overs. </p>