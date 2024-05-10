Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tempo of election campaign with opposition, says Congress' Tharoor

New Delhi: The tempo of the election campaign is with the opposition after polling in more than half of the total Lok Sabha seats, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday.

"Can't help adding that while a lot of bull is emerging from the ruling party, the 'Tempo' in this election campaign is with the Opposition," Tharoor said on a day the BJP dug out an old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar suggesting that India should be fearful of nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Tharoor's 'tempo' comment came after Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a 'deal' with 'Ambani and Adani', and asked if the party had received 'tempo loads of black money' from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop 'abusing' them.