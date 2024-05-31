Ten polling officials die of extreme heatwave in Bihar

Patna: Fourteen people, including 10 polling personnel, have died due to heatstroke in Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday afternoon.

In a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department, most of the fatalities were reported from Bhojpur, where five officials on election duty died of heatstroke.

Three election officials died in Rohtas, and one each died in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts, it said.

Four other people died in different parts of the state, it added.

The process of granting ex-gratia to the families of the deceased has been initiated, said the statement.