Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Siddaramaiah's tryst with destiny

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a known rationalist. But he has had two trysts with prophecies that came true.
When Siddaramaiah was a kid, his grandmother Mallamma had a vision in which she saw him as a king. She used to tell him that he’d become a big man.
Then, after he won his first election as a Taluk Board member in 1978, Siddaramaiah was smoking at a friend’s shop in Mysuru when he ran into a local astrologer. “You’ll reach the top in politics,” he told Siddaramaiah. Unimpressed, he shooed away the astrologer.
A few years later, Siddaramaiah became an MLA. “See, I told you,” the astrologer told Siddaramaiah, who has since maintained that it was “just a coincidence”.
