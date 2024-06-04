Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Wayanad or Raebareli? Kerala awaits Rahul's choice

Thiruvananthapuram: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to win two constituencies - Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala, the southern state eagerly awaits the decision of Rahul on the two.
In another development, by-elections in two assembly seats have become imminent in Kerala as a CPI(M) minister and a Congress MLA are among those elected to the Lok Sabha.
While Devaswom minister and CPM central committee member K Radhakrishnan, who has been representing Chelakkara in Thrissur district in the Assembly won the Alathur seat, Congress young leader Shafi Parambil, who has been representing Palakkad seat in the state assembly, won from Vadakara.
Radhakrishnan, indeed, saved the face for the ruling party in the state by winning the lone seat for the left-front in Kerala. Radhakrishnan's clean image is considered as a key aspect for his victory at Alathur that comprises parts of Palakkad and Thrissur districts. He defeated Congress' lone woman Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas.
On the other hand, Vadakara in north Kerala witnessed a strong battle between two sitting MLAs - CPM senior leader and former health minister K K Shailaja and Shafi Parambil. In the end, Parambil won the election that even witnessed communal and personal attacks and allegations.
And, if Rahul decides to keep Raebareli, Kerala will witness another by-poll in Wayanad.
Published 04 June 2024, 14:44 IST