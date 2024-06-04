Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Wayanad or Raebareli? Kerala awaits Rahul's choice

Thiruvananthapuram: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to win two constituencies - Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala, the southern state eagerly awaits the decision of Rahul on the two.

In another development, by-elections in two assembly seats have become imminent in Kerala as a CPI(M) minister and a Congress MLA are among those elected to the Lok Sabha.

While Devaswom minister and CPM central committee member K Radhakrishnan, who has been representing Chelakkara in Thrissur district in the Assembly won the Alathur seat, Congress young leader Shafi Parambil, who has been representing Palakkad seat in the state assembly, won from Vadakara.