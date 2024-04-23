Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Mukesh Dalal, the BJP candidate who won Surat even before voting?

According to a report by Times Now, Dalal is the Surat city's general secretary and has previously served as the standing committee chairperson in the corporation. He has also served as the chairman of the People’s Cooperative Bank in Surat.

Hailing from the Modh Vanik community, Dalal is believed to be close to several top leaders of the BJP and has been active in the party since 1981, reported the publication.

Congratulating Dalal, Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Mukesh Dalal, the candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha seat, for being elected unopposed."