Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Mukesh Dalal, the BJP candidate who won Surat even before voting?

Following the rejection of the nomination filed by the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and the withdrawal of nominations by other candidates from the Surat Lok Sabha seat, the BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from the constituency was elected unopposed. This marked the BJP's first win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Mukesh Dalal, a 63-year-old BJP candidate, was chosen by the saffron party for Surat over the sitting MP and Union Minister Darshana Jardosh. Though relatively new to the election landscape, Mukesh Dalal has held various positions within the saffron party and its associated organisations.
According to a report by Times Now, Dalal is the Surat city's general secretary and has previously served as the standing committee chairperson in the corporation. He has also served as the chairman of the People’s Cooperative Bank in Surat.
Hailing from the Modh Vanik community, Dalal is believed to be close to several top leaders of the BJP and has been active in the party since 1981, reported the publication.
Congratulating Dalal, Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Mukesh Dalal, the candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha seat, for being elected unopposed."
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also congratulated Dalal saying that Surat victory is the “beginning of historic victory" of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
