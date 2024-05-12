Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Winds of change: Anticipation and optimism in Kashmir as polls to begin from May 13

In villages nestled in the lush green valleys, where tales of oppression were passed down through generations, there is a newfound courage stirring. Elders and young people are seen discussing the power of their vote, the potential for change that lay within their grasp.

This will be the first major election in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, and the first in decades where there is complete writ of the state. Since 1989, all elections in the region have been overshadowed by violence, leading to widespread poll boycotts.

The persistent threat of violence and calls for boycott by separatists and terrorist groups have historically deterred voter turnout. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all three LS segments in Kashmir - Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla – recorded a mere 8.96 per cent, 14.43 per cent and 34.89 per cent voting respectively.

In 2017 by-polls in Srinagar constituency the voting percentage was dismal 7.13 per cent and on the day of polling atleast eight people died during the violence. The by-election for Anantnag seat had to be cancelled due to the threat of more violence.

But this time taking advantage of the prevailing peace, political parties scramble to garner support, each promising a vision of prosperity and stability. As a sense of excitement sweeps through the region, political parties are campaigning tirelessly, reaching out to voters with promises of a brighter tomorrow.

Former chief ministers of J&K - Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah - have been vocal in urging voters to use their ballots to oppose the central government’s Augusts 5, 2019 decisions.

“We are glad to see people participating in our rallies in downtown and villages of Pulwama where boycotts always prevailed whenever there were polls,” said Waheed ur Rehman Para, PDP’s candidate for Srinagar parliamentary seat.

But for the people of Kashmir, skepticism lingers as they have seen promises come and go, with little tangible change.

Voting per cent in previous Lok Sabha polls