Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | With best strike rate, Sharad Pawar is man of the series in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In the six decades of his illustrious political career— Sharad Pawar has earned sobriquets like ‘Maratha strongman’, ‘Chanakya’, 'Machiavelli' and ‘Bheeshma Pitamaha’ of Indian politics.

The split in the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that he founded in 1999 left him shocked and his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-led NDA left him shattered.

But 'Saheb', as Pawar (83) is popularly addressed, is known for his will-power and resolve to fight and hit back with full force.

During the July 2, 2023 rebellion, when reporters asked who the “reliable face” in the NCP is, Pawar raised his hand and said “Sharad Pawar”.

This moment was compared to the October 18, 2019 rally in Satara, when the rain-soaked photo of Pawar addressing a rally went viral on social media platforms.