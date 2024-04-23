Lok Sabha polls 2024: Chidambaram dares PM Modi to 'quote single para' in Congress manifesto which reflects 'appeasement'

Shimla: Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to quote a single para in the Congress manifesto which reflects "appeasement".

He was reacting to the allegations by Modi and the BJP against the Congress that its manifesto smacks of appeasement and that if it came to power, it would redistribute people's wealth and also give reservations to Muslims from the quota for SC, ST and OCB communities.

The senior Congress leader emphasised that his party's manifesto has recognised that there is social and economic inequality and it aims at bringing justice to every section of society "irrespective of the religion".