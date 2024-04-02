Coming soon on a road near you: Slick poll vehicles

Bengaluru: Quirky campaign vehicles have become an indispensable part of elections; and with the Lok Sabha polls nearing, candidates are busy tweaking mini buses, goods autos and Isuzus to crisscross constituencies and captivate voters.
A campaign vehicle these days is a fully loaded machine that is meant to dazzle: large speakers, sound systems, digital display boards, LED lights and specially made stages, which can accommodate close to 10 people, make it a potent tool.
All parties in the state have invested heavily in getting modified vehicles and hundreds of such vehicles will dot the city soon. Sources in the BJP said the party has at least four campaign vehicles ready for every constituency. Many designers started receiving orders as early as October last year.
While smaller autos and jeeps are being fitted with speakers and digital boards, retrofitting companies said that candidates mostly prefer Isuzu D-Max and Tata Yodha as they can be modified to fit a custom-made stage for campaigns and comfortable seating.
“Every party and every candidate comes with a specific set of customisations," explained Rathna Kumar from Jaya Lakshmi Designers, a Guntur-based agency that has worked on close to 60 vehicles this election season.
"While the basic structure would be the same, they are mostly concerned about the painting and the style of the message board and digital board. Now, the new trend is to have a digital board to display videos.”
While a basic modification for a jeep could cost within a lakh, a customised Isuzu D-Max could cost close to Rs 4.5 lakh. Many parties prefer higher modifications with sound systems and the costs may go up to Rs 8 lakh, manufacturers told DH.
Digital boards instead of cutouts
Explaining the process, Kumar said the whole vehicle has to be repainted to match the party's needs and then the wiring has to be changed to accommodate sound systems, amplifiers, and such other equipment.
Moulding a sturdy frame and a specially made stage takes time and workers need anywhere between 10 days and three weeks to get a vehicle running.
From flag poles to cameras, requirements have been changing every election season, a local car dealer said.
“Earlier, parties wanted options to fit cutouts of leaders. But now, they want digital boards to play video messages. Also, they want cameras to capture the crowd,” the manufacturer said.
