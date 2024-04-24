Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Life mission to ensure justice for 90% underprivileged: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a fiery counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Congress’ election agenda, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it is “not just a political issue” but his “life mission” to ensure justice for 90 per cent of the underprivileged at a time those who call themselves “desh-bhakts” are scared of an ‘X-Ray’ of the country through a caste census.

The top Congress leader also said the Congress manifesto was also asking for distributing only “a small part” of the benefits given to big businesses to 90 per cent of the population, as he responded to Modi's allegations that the opposition party was aiming at taking away Hindu's wealth and distributing it to Muslims.

Addressing the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’ organised by Samruddha Bharat Foundation here, Rahul also said not a single Dalit or tribal or OBC person was seen at the consecration of Ram temple or inauguration of Parliament building where even the country’s first adivasi President was not invited.

Taking aim at the Prime Minister for his comments on Congress’ agenda, he said it is a “revolutionary” manifesto and Modi has “panicked”. He said Modi used to tell everyone for the past ten years that he was an OBC but the moment he started talking about caste census, the Prime Minister says there is no caste.