Lok Sabha polls 2024: Displaced Manipuri students in Kerala lament missing elections

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Lok Sabha polls began in Manipur on Friday, a group of over 140 students in Kerala are upset for not being able to take part in the crucial electoral battle directly. But they are doing their bit through social media by sharing contents of their interest.
Around 140 students, including many girls, reached Kerala last September following the ethnic violence in the north-eastern state. They are now pursuing studies at various universities and colleges in north Kerala districts like Kannur, Kasargod, and Wayanad. All of them are from the Kuki community.
As many as 140 Manipuri students belonging to the Kuki community relocated to Kerala after ethnic violence incidents marred the state last September.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Goulungmon Haokip, education secretary of the Kuki Students' Organisation in Kerala, told DH that even though many among them wished to go to Manipur and campaign against the BJP, they were unable to travel due to financial crunches.
"Even now we are managing to pursue our studies with the support of the colleges and universities as well as some well wishers who offer free food and lodging. We could not afford to travel now. But we widely share campaign materials against the BJP and its supporters through social media platforms," he said.
The displaced Manipuri students having food, provided to them by some 'well wishers'.
Credit: Special Arrangement
CPI leader Annie Raja, who is contesting as the left-front candidate from Wayanad, had taken the initiative of facilitating studies of the Kuki students in Kerala. Kannur University in Kerala had also extended a helping hand to the students in Manipur after their studies were affected due to the violence.
Haokip said that they were now adjusted to the food and culture of Kerala and were feeling at home here, especially with the moral support they were receiving from the university and college authorities.
(Published 19 April 2024, 09:38 IST)