Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | PM Modi slams Congress over its Goa leader's remark on Constitution, calls it ploy to break country

Modi further said that today Congress was rejecting the Constitution in Goa, and tomorrow it would do the sin of doing the same in the entire country. The opposition party neither has a vision for the country, nor does it know "the ABCD" of welfare of the poor, he said. The PM also countered Congress' allegation that the BJP was planning to change the Constitution if voted to power for a third term, saying, "Leave aside Modi and BJP, even Babasaheb Ambedkar himself can not abolish the Constitution".