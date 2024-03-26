JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Stalin canvasses votes in Thoothukudi, clicks selfies with locals

He was accompanied by his sister and local MP Kanimozhi, also the party's candidate for the LS election from here, and state ministers Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Geetha Jeevan.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 05:14 IST

Thoothukudi: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday visited a local vegetable market here and canvassed votes ahead of the April 16 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He was accompanied by his sister and local MP Kanimozhi, also the party's candidate for the LS election from here, and state ministers Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Geetha Jeevan.

On Tuesday morning, he met people and vegetable vendors at the market here and also posed for selfies with many of them. He was seen shaking hands with some of them.

Earlier, on Monday evening, at a public meeting in neighbouring Tirunelveli, Stalin had announced that the state government would move the Supreme Court against Centre's 'refusal' to grant a Rs 37,000 crore relief package, sought in the wake of the December 2023 floods.

