Lok Sabha polls 2024: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections. Elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19, and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

The MCC lays down a list of dos and don'ts for political parties and their leaders, and Kumar has asked all the parties to "strictly" adhere to the rules.

Here's everything you need to know about MCC and its application