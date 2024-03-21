Lok Sabha polls 2024: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections. Elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19, and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.
The MCC lays down a list of dos and don'ts for political parties and their leaders, and Kumar has asked all the parties to "strictly" adhere to the rules.
Here's everything you need to know about MCC and its application
MCC is a set of rules issued by the ECI to regulate political parties and their candidates prior to elections. These rules are put in force to guarantee the conduct of free and fair elections in India. These rules are binding on all parties, and take into account portfolios, polling booths, election speeches, polling day, manifestos, and processions.
MCC has a total of eight provisions dealing with general conduct, meetings, processions, polling day, polling booths, observers, the party in power, and election manifestos.
Parties in power, state or central cannot use their official position for electoral gain. This means avoiding policy, project or scheme announcements that could sway away the voters.
Using public resources for advertising and promoting achievements is prohibited.
Ministers are barred from combining official duties with election work or using government machinery for campaigning.
Opposition parties are given equal access to public facilities for election activities.
Using public funds for advertisements is prohibited.
Criticism of political parties or candidates should be based on work record, not caste or communal beliefs.
Bribery, intimidation, and voter impersonation is banned.
Using places of worship for elections campaigns is prohibited.
Public meeting within 48 hours of polling is prohibited. This period is called 'election silence' and allows voters to reflect on their choices before voting.
These guidelines come into effect the day election dates are announced, and remain in force until the results are declared.
No, MCC is not enforceable by law. ECI uses moral sanction for its enforcement.
In case of suspected MCC violation, ECI issues notice to a party or candidate, either independently or in response to a complaint from another party or candidate. Upon receiving such notice, the party or candidate in question must respond in writing, either acknowledging fault and offering an apology or refuting the accusation. If the latter happens and they are found guilty afterwards, they may receive a written reprimand from the ECI, which many consider to be a mild punishment.