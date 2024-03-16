JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19; results on June 4

Last Updated 16 March 2024, 10:48 IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

(Published 16 March 2024, 10:48 IST)
